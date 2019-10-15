FLORENCE — The Launch Career-Apprenticeship program of Florence City Schools has expanded at a rapid pace during its three years of existence
The Launch program currently has 74 participants with more than 100 on a waiting list. It is expanding at an average of 30 additional students each year.
The program currently has over 67 partnerships, and school officials are adding new partnerships.
Some of the new partnerships for the 2019-20 school year are Dr. Rye Griffin Dental, Oakland Metal Buildings, Birthday Direct/Amazon, Clemmons and Hamner Seed, OnPoint Manufacturing, Listerhill Credit Union, HGTV, NASA, the TimesDaily, the Civil Group, and Renaissance Eye Care.
Launch has now expanded nationally with connections such as NASA, HGTV, Inkwell Films, OnPoint Manufacturing, Careerwise Colorado, and Elite Medical Corporation.
The Launch program at Florence High School has won national and local recognition — the CLAS Banner achievement and the Kuder Partnership Excellence Award.
Corey Behel, who oversees the Launch program at Florence High, said the school gets weekly visitors from all over the state who are learning how to set up similar programs in their area.
He said that according to career directors from across the state, the Florence program is now the largest internship/apprenticeship program in Alabama.
Behel said what makes the program different is that students discover on-the-job experience while also attending weekly career developmental classes to help them become a more promotable employee. This gives the students a major head start in the job market after they graduate.
Madison Motton, a Launch intern at Harlan Elementary School, said she has made various connections that will help her excel in the future.
"The goal is to create a positive economic impact for our community by creating qualified and high performing employees for businesses to invest in," Behel said.
