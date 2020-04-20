SHEFFIELD — Sheffield City Council members have approved up to $15,000 to match half the cost of renovating restrooms at Sheffield Public Library.
Librarian Beth Ridgeway said the project involves bringing the library restrooms into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
She said the estimated cost of the renovations is $30,000.
The Friends of the Sheffield Public Library offered to provide half of the funding if the city agreed to pay the other half.
City Council members agreed to approve the request, but only if their share did not exceed $15,000.
"The building was built in the 1950s," Ridgeway said. "I knew that was something that needed to be done."
Ridgeway said there are only two restrooms in the library, one for men, one for women.
She said the widest point in the men's room was 40 inches.
The contractor is working on the project while the library is closed due to the cornoavirus pandemic, Ridgeway said.
