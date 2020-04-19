For Tracey Wakefield, who lives in Kenosha, Wisconsin, knowing someone is here to care for his father in Muscle Shoals gives him peace of mind, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a concern because we are living in unusual times,” Wakefield said. “It’s not something I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
Wakefield said his father moved back to the Shoals after he retired from working at a veteran’s hospital in Illinois in 1987.
“All he talked about before he retired was going back home,” Wakefield said.
All was fine until his father became ill.
“I stayed with him for 10 months,” Wakefield said, adding that after that time he needed to return home. “I told him he was more than welcome to stay with me and continue to have A1 treatment, but his heart is in the South.”
So Wakefield contacted Visiting Angels, one of several companies in the Shoals that provides in-home, non-medical care for seniors.
And since the pandemic, these companies are continuing mostly as normal.
"We've had very few who have postponed care until (the pandemic) is over," said Hannah Cottrell, a home care consultant at Home Instead in Florence. "Some people don't have anybody and they depend on our girls to come out there and get them up in the morning."
Caregivers are using recommended precautions at clients' homes, such as washing their hands often, sanitizing surfaces and wearing masks.
They also are checking their clients for signs that they have been exposed to the virus.
"They are keeping close eyes on any changes in their clients' conditions," said Dee Mussleman, owner of Elder Care Services in Florence.
Tamara Sears, human resources manager at Pride Senior Care in Florence, said now more than ever, care providers are making themselves available to run errands such as grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions for their clients, many of whom are shut-ins.
"We have made ourselves available by coming in and making sure they don't need anything," Sears said. "We can run out and pick up any essentials they need."
And company representatives say they plan to continue to provide care.
"There are a lot of our clients who have no one in the world to care for them besides us," Mussleman said. "So we continue to provide the care they need."
