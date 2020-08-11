TUSCUMBIA — A public meeting to allow residents to view five alternatives for a railroad overpass in Colbert County begins at 6 p.m. today on the front lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.
A brief presentation about the project begins at 6:30 p.m. Residents will be able to look at maps showing the potential locations of four overpasses and one underpass.
The event ends at 8 p.m.
After the presentation, representatives of Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments and the professional services firm Volkert Inc. will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
