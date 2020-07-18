MUSCLE SHOALS — Shoals Solid Waste Authority members want to gauge public support toward the county's recycling program in order to pursue — or not — continued funding for the program.
The program has been subsidized through other operations of the Colbert County Landfill, but those funds are no longer available.
The difficulty in acquiring public input is how to do so during this coronavirus pandemic. Solid Waste Authority members said they may wait until people can gather safely, or develop a virtual format where people can read the options and provide their opinion online.
There are three options:
- End the recycling program.
- Adding possibly $1 per month to continue the program as is.
- Instituting a more significant additional charge to expand to a curbside recycling program.
Currently, there is no curbside pickup in Colbert County, but there are bins located throughout the county where residents can drop off their recyclable materials.
Bins are also located at schools and some businesses.
