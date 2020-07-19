MUSCLE SHOALS — Shoals Solid Waste Authority members want to continue the county's recycling efforts, but need to gauge public sentiment toward the program, which could be lost if a funding source is not found.
Authority member and Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the program has for years been subsidized through other operations of the Colbert County Landfill.
Since the landfill is in the process of being closed and the new landfill operator is not involved in recycling, those funds are no longer available.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who chairs the authority, said the members want to hold a public meeting, or meetings, to discuss the future of the program, but have to consider safety issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
They may wait until a time where people can gather safely, or develop an online or virtual option where people can review the possibilities and provide their opinion online.
Authority members want to present the public with three options.
The first option is to end the recycling program.
The second option involves an additional charge of possibly $1 per month to continue the program as is.
The third would involve a more significant additional charge to expand to a curbside recycling program.
"We will not make that decision without public input," Underwood said.
Bradford said Muscle Shoals had a curbside recycling program at one time, but it only had a 25% to 30% participation rate. It also required two trucks and four employees to run recycling routes.
Currently, there is no curbside pickup in Colbert County, but there are bins located throughout the county where residents can drop off their recyclable materials.
Bins are also located at schools and some businesses. The authority used grant money to purchase the bins.
Authority members and Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said a vote of support from the public would be needed before opting to expand the existing recycling effort.
"It's a tough subject, it really is," Barnes said.
