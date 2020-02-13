TUSCUMBIA — Members of the public may observe the testing of electronic voting machines Tuesday at the Colbert County Office Complex on U.S. 72, Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said.
The machines are being tested before being used in the March 3 primary election. The testing will begin at 9 a.m.
The office complex is located on Wm. F. Gardiner Avenue and is the former location of the Colbert County Board of Education.
