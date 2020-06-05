TUSCUMBIA — Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kelly Aday said the deputy state fire marshal determined a fire that caused heavy damage to a Second Street residence Wednesday was intentionally set.
Briana Danielle Horton, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said. A second charge of aggravated cruelty to animals was added Thursday.
Horton's bond was set at $25,000 and as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday she remained in the Colbert County Jail.
Aday said fires were set in multiple locations inside the three bedroom house at 7230 Second St. near Valley Tack and Feed.
He said the first call to Colbert 911 at 7:59 p.m. concerned a disturbance. A second call four minutes later, he said, referenced a fire.
Williamson said the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.
Aday said Deputy State Fire Marshal Greg Pinkard investigated the fire Wednesday and determined it to be intentionally set.
The fire chief said nobody was inside the house when the fires were set, except a puppy belonging to Toby Hannah, who was living in the house with Horton.
"There was one dog deceased inside the house," Aday said. "We were able to save one snake and three lizards that were hers."
He said the reptiles were turned over to a family member of Horton's.
An older dog belonging to Hannah was outside with him when the fire started.
"He was under the impression she was gathering her things and moving out," Aday said.
Williamson said Horton knew the puppy was in the house.
Aday said the house sustained heavy smoke, heat and water damage throughout, and heavy fire damage to a bedroom, bathroom and closet. He said there was also damage to the roof and the foundation.
The Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department, which is about 1 1/2 miles from the scene, responded to the blaze, along with the Brick Hatton Volunteer Fire Department.
"We had the fire under control in probably about 20 minutes," Aday said.
