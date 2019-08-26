FLORENCE — The tiny building next to Pope’s Tavern will soon serve a bigger purpose following a restoration project, which officials hope will begin next month.
Known by most as the old radio repair shop, the 1938 building was later bought by the city and has sat in disrepair for some time. The building was more recently used as storage for Pope’s Tavern.
Soon, however, it will serve as exhibit space.
“We’re getting everything ready,” said Arts and Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan. “It will house a big barn loom that’s period, and we’ll do an interpretation of cotton there and how it led up to the Civil War—what impact it had. From an economic standpoint, it was tremendous.”
The old shop was one of several points of discussion at a Florence Finance Committee meeting in April, which centered on funds needed for various museum repairs around town.
Jordan said at the meeting a total restoration of the shop would cost about $42,000.
“It’s just a shell on the inside, and we’ll be putting a new roof on and try to clean the brick on both the inside and outside as best as possible,” said Robert Whitten, project architect.
He said city officials came to him in February to figure out a budget estimate for the needed repairs. Around June, the project was in the drawing stage.
Whitten said he hopes the project will start as early as Sept. 1.
“Nothing’s really started yet,” he said. “We do have a contractor that we’re working with, and with the museums and Libby, so … it’s our job to design it and specify it, and it’s their job to put a tag on it.”
Whitten noted several spots in need of repair inside and outside the building, but its small size—about 300 square feet—means the project could be done in as little as 60 days.
He cited the roof as one of the main concerns in the project, followed by the brickwork.
Whitten said it will likely undergo a thorough cleaning before filling in any holes in the mortar. After that, the city can choose whether to add a fresh coat of paint.
“Everything’s dictated by the masonry,” he added. “Hopefully, we don’t need to tear any brick out for any reason.”
In addition, the doors and windows will need to be repaired, or even replaced. Whitten said he expects some of the existing hardware on the front door and windows date to the building’s early days. He hopes to keep as much of it as possible to contribute to the ambiance of the period.
Electrical work is needed, as well as a window air conditioner.
Pope’s Tavern curator Brian Murphy said the old shop could serve as a starting point for the museum. Both would house artifacts to tell the story of Florence in the 19th century. Because of that connection, he said they hope to open up part of the fence to make it more accessible from the museum’s parking lot.
“Cotton is integral to understanding everything that happened—everything from removal to Alabama Fever, slavery and really, a lot of it as an early economic enterprise of the area,” he said. “We’re going to use that space to help tell that story. It’s a small place, but we’re going to try to be as interactive as possible with the exhibits on the wall so it’s not just reading, it’ll be a little more hands-on, hopefully.”
Whitten said the back door will serve as the main entrance to the new exhibit, while the front door will offer handicap accessibility. Currently, a door is missing from the back entryway.
Whitten revered the tiny building for its unique shape and size, as well as his childhood memories of it when it was still a repair shop.
“We’re really excited that the city’s willing to invest in some of these older structures instead of tearing them down,” Murphy said. “To be able to convert them into an exhibit space—that is fantastic. We’re really excited that we get a little bit of extra space to tell our story as well, and as small and kind of quirky as that building is, it’s still a historic structure that really speaks to a specific time and need that is preserved.”
