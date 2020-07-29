TUSCUMBIA — A public meeting to allow residents to view alternatives for a railroad overpass in Sheffield will be held on the front lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.
The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11.
"The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project and provide the public an opportunity to participate in the development of the alternatives," Jesse Turner, Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments director of Planning and Transportation, said.
There will be a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m. explaining the project and the five alternatives that were revealed during a stakeholders meeting last month.
"We figure we can social distance better on the lawn," Turner said. "We were thinking of a way to hold a traditional public involvement meeting in a non-traditional time."
Turner said public knowledge is crucial to the project and face-to-face discussions are a better way to exchange information.
He said there will also be an online component that residents can access as well to learn about the study.
"The purpose of the study is to identify feasible alternatives that will improve roadway access and system connectivity to residences, businesses, industries and community resources in the Shoals Area, including Sheffield and Tuscumbia," Turner said. "The need for the project is a result of roadway access being blocked to the communities of Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals by slow moving or stopped trains at multiple at grade crossings."
After the presentation, representatives of NACOLG and the professional services firm Volkert Inc. will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
Volkert is conducting the feasibility study that selected five potential locations for an overpass and one underpass in Tuscumbia at Second Street.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said NACOLG and Volkert suggested using the courthouse lawn for the public hearing.
"Obviously, there's a lot of interest in this project," Creekmore said. "We want people to come out and be a part of it and see what the proposals are and get their input."
He said it would have been difficult to hold the meeting indoors and observe proper social distancing protocols.
Creekmore said the meeting will take place on the east lawn between Sixth and Eighth streets under the shade trees.
He said the county will provide a sound system and chairs.
Comment forms will be available to residents who want to submit written statements. Comments can also be mailed or emailed within 21 days of the meeting to railstudy@nacolg.org, or Jesse Turner c/o NACOLG, 103 Student Drive, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
