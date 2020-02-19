TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said impacts to area roads should be minimal as rain transitions into snow between 8-11 a.m. Thursday.
The highest confidence for snow, Smith said, will be in higher elevations. He said there could be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
He said temperatures will hover around freezing as the snow falls with road temperatures expected to remain above freezing.
Confidence is also low that temperatures will dip below freezing sooner than currently forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.