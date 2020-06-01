TUSCUMBIA — A rally to help channel the anger over the death of George Floyd into positive action will take place at 6 p.m. today on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.
The event, which is sponsored by WZZA Radio, will feature local pastors and others, plus a voter registration drive conducted by the Delta Sigma Theta service sorority.
Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis, Minnesota, police on May 25.
His death has sparked peaceful protests in cities across the country for the past six days; however, many events have turned violent. Widespread looting and arson has taken place and is being blamed by outside agitators and opportunists.
