FLORENCE — A multicultural group of people gathered in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse and Florence post office today to show support for George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The protesters held signs and listened to speakers. At one point, the protesters shouted slogans like "no justice, no peace," and sang "We Shall Overcome," a song associated with the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.
A small group of protesters who missed the event, decided to continue their rally and held signs urging supporters to honk their horns. That crowd grew from about a half-dozen to two dozen in about a half hour.
Jesse Parker, a Native American from Russellville, said while he cannot know what it's like to be African American, he's seen suffering among Native Americans.
"It's our duty as human beings to stand with our fellow brown people," Parker said.
University of North Alabama student Peyton Barrow said some UNA students would like to see the name of David Bibb Graves removed from UNA's Bibb Graves Hall due to the former governor's involvement with the Montgomery Chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
He said a group of protesters marched from the Lauderdale County Courthouse to the post office where the earlier rally was held.
Floyd's death set off peaceful protests across the country, but many cities also experienced violent rioting and looting that some have attributed to outside agitators.
