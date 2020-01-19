FLORENCE — A new Southern Rock supergroup and a "spirit filled" soul/gospel quartet will open the 2020 Salt and Pepper Blues Series at the University of North Alabama's Mane Room.
The season premier concert scheduled for Thursday will feature Rattlebone and the Rev. Jerry Reeves Quartet, according to series founder Russell Gulley.
Rattlebone includes Chris Anderson on lead guitar and vocals, Dennis Gulley on bass and vocals, and Daryl Burgess on drums and vocals. All three are credited as songwriters.
Anderson was a guitarist for the southern rock band The Outlaws from 1986-89 and from 2005-18. He has also collaborated with Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts, Lucinda Williams, Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Gulley is the series founder's brother who has performed with the group Alabama, Dr. Hook, Jeff Cook, the Allstar Goodtime Band and Jackson Highway. He was the vocalist on the demo track of "Old Time Rock And Roll" when it was pitched to Bob Seger, Russell Gulley said.
Burgess is a JUNO Award-winning Canadian drummer who has toured with Mark Selby, The Cosmic Lounge Orchestra and others. He's also a songwriter who has collaborated with the likes of Collin James, Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina, Reba McEntire and more.
The opening act will be the dynamic gospel sound of the Rev. Jerry Reeves Quartet, who will bring his spirit-filled soul/gospel sound to the Mane Room stage. Reeves is the pastor of the Galilee Baptist Church in Leighton.
Reeves is a native of Wrightsville, Arkansas, who relocated to Huntsville after spending three years in the U.S. Army which included a one-year tour in Vietnam. He accepted the call to preach the gospel in 1975. In 1978, he began preaching at the Galilee Baptist Church.
"This is the same church where the late great soul singer Percy Sledge grew up," Gulley said.
His talent as a singer began at age 15 in Wrightsville, but almost ended as soon as it started when Reeves's father discovered him singing in a local honky tonk, Gulley said.
His gifts and abilities have made room for him in various settings such as preaching in the late night services of the National Baptist Convention and past recordings on Gold Thumb and New World Records label.
Reeves has assisted the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in recognizing African American recording artists during the Black History Month. His choir was featured in the "Muscle Shoals" documentary.
Gulley said the shows will be recorded by RADIOVIZIONS for distribution to public radio.
The Salt and Pepper Blues Series is presented in partnership with UNA's Department of Entertainment Industry, The Alabama Folklife Association and The Music Preservation Society/W.C.Handy Music Festival.
The series also receives support, with support of The Alabama State Council on the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, Counts Brothers Music, NuWay Vinyl, Swampers Lounge at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, Champy's Chicken, Smith Ironworks, WZZA Radio, and Robert Ray Attorney at Law and other area supporters.
Advance adult tickets are $10 and $20 day of the show. Tickets for students/senior citizens are $5 in advance and $10 day of show. Adult season tickets for admission to all four 2020 series concerts are $30.
Tickets are available at NuWay Vinyl and Counts Brothers Music, both in Muscle Shoals, and Ye Olde General Store in downtown Florence. Single tickets and season tickets can also be purchased online at saltandpepperpresentsrattlebone.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Russell Gulley at russell@russellgulley.com or 256-845-0203.
