For elementary school-age children, "Read Across America" is more than just a week of constant reading; it represents one of most favored events of the school year.
The annual event honors the beloved children's author Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, whose birthday was March 2, 1904. Geisel died in 1991.
Schools throughout the Shoals last week were rhyming, strutting the halls in Dr. Seuss book character parades, wearing wacky socks, and dining on green eggs and ham while being read to.
"We've had an exciting week at Brooks Elementary and not just for the kids," said media specialist Trisha Mathis. "There's been an influx of people from throughout the community, including parents, who've been at the school all week in celebration of reading. But it's more than just a fun week for the students. It's setting them on a path to love reading throughout their lifetime."
Brooks Elementary fifth-grader Garrett Putman said there's nothing he'd rather do than read.
"I've always loved to read and weeks like this, that emphasize it so much, are great because kids that don't like (reading) so much (to) discover that it's really great," he said.
"Being a strong reader will get me through school, then through college and into a career one day," Putman said.
"Read Across America" became a nationally designated week for schools in 1998. Alabama schools, with a strong focus on reading literacy the past two decades, have expanded the program to a week, incorporating multiple activities and themed school days for children.
Faith Taylor, the guidance counselor at G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia, said the children excitedly anticipate the week.
Trenholm Principal Veronica Bayles said the relevance of "Read Across America" expands beyond the classrooms as parents who usually can't be at the school make it a priority to participate in special events that week, often as guest readers.
"The week has a real excitement about it every year," Bayles said.
And the timing of "Read Across America" is strategic in that it comes just weeks prior to state testing. This year's testing window is in early April.
Brooks Elementary third-grader Katie Ford said she enjoys the themed days, and looks forward to it yearly, although it's difficult to pick just one favorite event.
"I love seeing the kindergarten kids in their costumes for the character parade, but our classes also decorate the doors in different book themes. I'm a crafty person, so I love doing that, too," Ford said.
This year's door decoration contest featured 35 entries, according to Mathis.
The activities throughout the week also involved older students reading to elementary children, an activity that Brooks High School students said serves multiple purposes.
Brooks sophomore Kyler Murks, a member of the baseball team, spent time at Brooks Elementary on Friday reading with and to students.
"We love it because we know these kids look up to us," Murks said. "It gives us a chance to show them what they have to look forward to, be it sports or whatever they're interested in, when they work at being good readers."
