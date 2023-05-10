MUSCLE SHOALS — Members of the public Monday expressed their thoughts and opinions to the Muscle Shoals Recreation Board concerning the recent exchange between Park and Recreation Department Director Rusty Wheeles and Muscle Shoals High School baseball coach Blake Beck at Gattman Park.
Board member Olivia Bradford said the meeting at the recreation center lasted about 90 minutes, but no formal action was taken by the board.
Bradford said the five-member board was advised by Mayor Mike Lockhart not to comment on the incident between Wheeles and Beck since the city is currently investigating the incident.
Beck and Wheeles were involved in an altercation May 4 at Gattman Park, apparently over issues involving the condition of ballfields that are used for park and recreation leagues and the high school baseball team.
Bradford said Lockhart and four city council members were also present at the meeting, as were Superintendent of Education Chad Holden and Muscle Shoals High School Principal Kevin Davis.
Holden said Monday he and Davis were also conducting an investigation.
"The mayor and several parents from the community spoke about their hopes and dreams for the city and how parks and rec can improve the quality of life for all citizens," Holden said. "That's what I took away from the meeting. It was a healthy discussion and one that, I hope, moves us in the right direction. Improving quality of life is something that everyone should be able to unify around."
Bradford said Beck spoke during the meeting, but Wheeles did not. Wheeles said Monday he was advised not to comment during the city's investigation of the incident.
She said Lockhart announced at the meeting that the board had been advised not to discuss the incident.
"That's why there weren't any formal statements or recommendations made," Bradford said.
Bradford said she was unaware of the incident until Monday afternoon when she began receiving phone calls from the public.
"For me as a board member, that was a little discouraging," she said.
"I will wait for all the facts to be presented before passing any more judgment," Bradford said.
City Council member Willis Thompson said he understands some of the public's concerns, but has to weigh the need with what the city's budget will allow.
"If there are concerns, reach out to us," Thompson said.
Thompson said there are issues with the ball fields the city can address, "but I can't say we'll fix all the concerns."
The councilman said the city and school system are growing.
"It wouldn't be smart to dump a lot of money into fields when we know a lot of schools need to be built," Thompson said. "I'm not saying not do anything to the fields, but we also have to look at what we can do that is feasible, without overblowing our budget. We have to look at the whole picture."
Bradford said her goal as a board member is to "streamline and create effective lines of communication" between the Recreation Board and all its stakeholders, including the public.
"I want that to be my position on this board going forward," she said.
