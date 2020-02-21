RUSSELLVILLE — Russellville High School is the setting for a Sunday recital featuring Terrance Brown and Karen Cantrell.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted for the University of North Alabama School of the Arts/Franklin County Chamber of Commerce CREATE Scholarship.
The American Songs and Spirituals recital begins at 2 p.m.
Brown is the executive director of the School of the Arts (SOTA) at UNA, while Cantrell is a well-known pianist for numerous Alabama All State Choral Festivals among other prestigious events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.