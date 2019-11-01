FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama announced Thursday its final enrollment numbers for the fall semester, surpassing expectations with a total of 8,046 students.
“Record enrollment at UNA indicates we’re moving in the right direction as a university,” said President Ken Kitts. “Many other institutions in our state and region aren’t experiencing this kind of growth.”
Nearly 400 more students are enrolled this fall compared to fall 2018, amounting to a 5.18% increase. That’s more than double the increase the university saw from 2017 to 2018.
The record-breaking enrollment includes both traditional and online students.
According to UNA Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Ross Alexander, the university has seen increases across the board, including freshmen, international, graduate and online students.
“That really portends and speaks to a sophisticated, intentional, smart growth strategy that is healthy and sustainable,” he said. “UNA needs to grow to survive and to thrive. The way that we’re doing so is sustainable. Growth of 3 to 5 percent is very healthy, and it also is in line with our infrastructure and our infrastructure limitations.”
Alexander said UNA has seen the most significant increase in online graduate students due to implementing several new, in-demand programs for adult learners.
This year’s freshman class is also among some of the largest ever.
“UNA is thriving and proving to be a first-choice institution for all types of students — traditional, international, adult, graduate and online,” Alexander said. “The quality of our programs and faculty have a direct impact upon our significant and necessary growth. I could not be more pleased, especially considering that we have had a record number of graduates in each of the past two years.”
Students living on campus reached a record 1,700 this year, which Alexander said has a major impact on the local economy. Over the past couple years, Rice Hall has opened up a few floors to house international students, as well as some domestic students.
He added the campus master plan includes plans to renovate LaGrange Hall, but when will depend on how much funding UNA can get.
“UNA remains the lowest-funded institution in the state of Alabama,” Alexander said. “While we grow in number of students, our funding per student goes down. That’s why President Kitts’s Project 208 is so important to get funding equity for UNA.”
Both Alexander and Kitts said the overall quality of UNA's faculty and programs continues to be among the university’s most attractive qualities.
“I credit our quality, diversity, affordability and relevance across our undergraduate and graduate programming as setting us apart from our peers,” Kitts said. “I’m very proud of this record-breaking year.”
