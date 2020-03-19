FLORENCE — The American Red Cross will hold an emergency blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at First Methodist Church in downtown Florence.
The Red Cross will screen donors for fever before they can enter the bloodmobile. Those with a slight fever will not be allowed to enter.
The Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage throughout the country.
The organization normally holds blood drives on high school and college campuses, but with campuses closed, those have ceased due to the coronavirus pandemic.
