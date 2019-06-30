FLORENCE — Renaissance City Pride offered the Shoals LGBTQ community a chance to visit with friends and family, and enjoy some music Saturday on Mobile Plaza.
It was a huge turnout crowd filling the blocked-off street and participating in the event.
The plaza was blocked off for music by artists including Mikey Ledbetter, Christian Turner and Juneau Childers. Vendors set up booths and tables on the plaza to provide information and services for the LGBTQ community.
Following Pride on the Plaza were speeches by local LGBTQ activists and the pride parade through downtown, and back to the plaza.
This is the fifth year the LGBTQ community celebrated Pride Day in some form in the Shoals. For the past three years the events have been a collaboration between Equality Shoals and the Shoals Diversity Center.
Saturday's event coincided with celebrations around the world.
