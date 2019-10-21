FLORENCE — The Alabama Renaissance Faire will transform Wilson Park downtown into Fountain on the Green this weekend.
The not-for-profit, non-commercial faire is organized by a "Roundtable" of volunteers. Faire-goers celebrate their favorite time periods from the 12th through the mid-17th centuries. It is family-friendly and educational event with no admission charge or alcohol.
The volunteers who comprise the Roundtable make no money on any of the events. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys the event and is willing to do a little work. Regular meetings are from January through August at noon on every third Thursday of the month at the city/county building at 102 South Court Street downtown Florence.
The Renaissance Faire is a premiere Alabama event. The Renaissance Feast, which took place Saturday, is a sold-out event each year.
