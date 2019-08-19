FLORENCE — The Shoals Renewable Energy Symposium is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 410 N Pine St.
Sign-in starts at 10:30 a.m. Speakers will present throughout the day until 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at noon and 5 p.m.
The symposium is co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Shoals, the University of North Alabama Center for Sustainability, and Energy Alabama, Huntsville.
Presenters from TVA, Nexus Energy, Energy Alabama, ADECA, UNA Center for Sustainability, and Southern Solar Systems will provide information on renewable energy implementation, energy conservation and current renewable energy public policy for local and state government officials, utility departments, home and business owners, farmers, educators, students and others.
The symposium is free and open to the public. Call 256-767-2909 for more information.
