FLORENCE — The second of five stops to communities to gather ideas on how to improve life along the Tennessee River has been completed, and organizers say they look forward to culling all ideas to form a plan, both locally and regionally.
Shoals residents shared ideas and expressed support for the community’s involvement in the Tennessee RiverLine project at a public meeting Thursday.
Project officials and local partners facilitated the meeting, which saw nearly 50 people turn out for the activities and discussions to determine how best the Shoals can improve activities and quality of life along the river.
It was the second stop on the project team’s tour of the five pilot communities, which started out in Benton County, Tennessee.
“I think it went really well,” said Carrie Barske Crawford, director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area. “I think it’s great to learn about how people are already using the river and then how they want to use the river moving forward.”
Attendees had a chance to map out their ideas using stickers to mark where they spend time around the river and where they would like to see additions and improvements for things like kayaking, biking trails, swimming and water quality.
Attendees were also able to vote on what certain additions—such as pavilions, access points and overnight lodging and campsites—should look like in the Shoals.
Connecting the access points to existing infrastructure and building stronger partnerships between local entities are two priorities for Derek South.
“I think we have a lot of activities and different things out there to do, but we’re missing a connector,” South said. “If you come in by water down here, there’s no way to get from the water to here or downtown, so I think this is a really good idea as far as just bringing everything to everybody’s attention and just promoting the region.”
Two discussion tables were set up as well for participants to address two topics: what the RiverLine means to them, and what they think it will look like in three, five and 10 years.
At one of the tables, Memphis native and recent Shoals resident John Cicala said he sees great potential for the Shoals as the midpoint in the RiverLine, which runs from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky.
Cicala and others at his table shared ideas for more pavilions, a bikeshare program and more signage to direct visitors into town.
Cicala will join the University of North Alabama in the fall as a professor in business and marketing, as well as hospitality and tourism. He said the RiverLine project will not only be a great opportunity for students to get hands-on experience, but also improve their quality of life.
He said this could help attract even more students to the school.
“What a great opportunity for the kids, that they can learn and see it firsthand and get involved firsthand,” he said. “There’s such potential. … If they can capitalize on it, why not?”
Brad Collett, project director, said he is excited about the enthusiasm attendees have shown at the meetings in Benton County and the Shoals.
“To give the community a voice in the project is why we’re here, and it will be taken very seriously by us, and we’ll share the data back with the local partners, too,” he said.
Collett said improving quality of life is one goal of the RiverLine project, which could also attract corporate and philanthropic interest.
Several attendees said they were eager to see the Shoals communities on both sides of the river work together to bring some of these ideas to fruition.
“The big thing about this is really connecting the communities, which is really awesome because I believe for us to be successful as a region, economically and everything entailed, we have to work together,” said Josh Grigsby, public history student at the University of North Alabama.
Grigsby’s wife, Heather, also touched on the importance of bridging the gap from a sociological standpoint.
“If you have activities and events on both sides of the river, it brings people together because I feel like they’re so separated from the culture that was here and the heritage that was here,” she said.
Collett said the team will help identify funding opportunities and assist the communities with applications and letters of support.
However, it will ultimately be up to the various communities along the river to make it all happen.
“It’s going to be a lot of entrepreneurial thinking about a lot of the great programs that are out there to fund this sort of work—local communities that have parks and rec initiatives budget some of this type of stuff already, so for them to direct it there is certainly going to be part of it,” he explained.
Crawford said the next step, from a local perspective, will be to gather a group to regularly discuss how to move forward.
“I heard a lot of great ideas, and I heard a lot of similar things to things that we talked about on Monday in the leadership workshop,” she said. “…The RiverLine, when they’re done with all of their pilot community workshops, will sort of get all their data together, and we’ll have access to all the information that was gathered here, and that can help us plan both for what happens here and then what happens regionally.”
Those who would still like to share their input can do so through the River Gauge survey at tnriverline.org/rivergauge.
