Many Shoals residents are successfully sheltering in place to do their part to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Staying indoors is easy on a rainy day, but Thursday's near perfect temperatures and sunny skies had many people venturing out to enjoy the fresh air, while still keeping their distance from each other.
Some worked in their yards; others took themselves or their dogs for walks; some went for a bicycle ride; and one family spent some time at the dock at Deibert Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.