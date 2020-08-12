TUSCUMBIA — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shoals residents were able to see and discuss, in person, options for four railroad overpasses and one underpass in Colbert County.
Officials with the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments arranged for the public hearing on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse. Officials said they believed an outdoor meeting would be more attractive to the public during the pandemic.
The public hearing allowed about two dozen interested residents to view four overpass options in Sheffield and one underpass option in Tuscumbia. Engineers with the professional services firm Volkert were on hand to answer questions.
During a meeting of stakeholders in June, the two most popular options were an overpass branching off Montgomery Avenue at an angle to First Street and and one that started on Cox Boulevard and ended on Avalon Avenue.
Tuscumbia resident M.B. Myers said he likes the Cox Boulevard to Avalon Avenue option.
"That's where the majority of traffic is right now," Myers said.
He mentioned a comment his friend, the late Shoals radio personality, Jack Voohries, said in jest many years ago. Voohries lived in Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, but said he spent most of his life waiting on the trains, Myers said.
Eva Lee, who lives in the Rivermont neighborhood in Sheffield, said she doesn't have a favorite option.
"I don't care," Lee said. "Just get it done quickly."
Lee said she's had to find alternate routes to avoid stopped trains in the past.
Tuscumbia resident Casey Eggleston, who works in Muscle Shoals, said he prefers the option that runs from Second Street in Sheffield to Montgomery Avenue.
Eggleston said he likes the location of that option.
The Montgomery Extension includes a roundabout near the intersection of South and West Montgomery avenues.
A second Montgomery Avenue option, the Montgomery Grade Separated option, follows a similar path, but includes more elevated portions. It connects with South Montgomery Avenue further south near Cohen Street with no roundabout.
"It's definitely needed," Eggleston said.
Tuscumbia resident David Hulsey owns Muscle Shoals Record Store near the tracks on South Montgomery Avenue.
Like Lee, Hulsey said he didn't have a favorite option and didn't think the Montgomery Avenue options would impact his business.
"An overpass is sorely needed," Hulsey said.
He said he's seen the crossing there blocked every day and has seen ambulances waiting for trains to pass to get to the other side of town. He also sees a large amount of traffic daily between 4-5:30 p.m. School traffic in the morning is also heavy, he said.
"It will be a big help whatever route they choose," Hulsey said.
State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, said he likes the Sheffield options.
"Because Sheffield is the highest priority," he said. "That's where we need it."
Sorrell said he is happy with the early cost estimates.
"This will be tough, but it will still be doable," he said.
NACOLG officials hope to secure a BUILD grant to finance planning.
Two other options included in the study are the Columbia Extension, a $9,716,873 project involving a two-lane overpass over the tracks on Columbia Avenue, and an underpass that begins on Commons Street in Tuscumbia. That option is estimated at $15,830,038.
Jesse Turner, the transportation planning director for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said anyone who could not attend the public hearing can view the information online at NACOLG.org/railstudy.
It includes the presentation given at the public hearing and slides and descriptions of each option. Comments about the options can also be sent to NACOLG via email at railstudy@NACOLG.org.
Of the three, the two-lane Cox Boulevard option has the lowest estimated construction cost of $11,667,000.
The Montgomery Extension has an estimated cost of $16,781,306, while the Montgomery Grade Separated option is estimated to cost $19,438,252.
Overpass advocate and Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said he prefers the Montgomery Avenue option. He said Norfolk Southern Railway officials also prefer that option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.