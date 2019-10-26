FLORENCE — Residents in west Florence on Thursday honored two women know for the impact they made on the lives of young people.
Ioda Paige and Juanita Reynolds for years were familiar, stable influences to young people who came to Handy Recreation Center.
“During their watch, it was a safe haven and well-respected place where people of color from many places … would come together and socialize while expressing their true identity in the west Florence community,” said Joe Duster. “’The pillar and cornerstone’—'the sculpture and potter’—are what best describe the two mothers of many. Mrs. Ford and Ms. Reynolds were most definitely a team. You would not see one without the other.”
Mayor Steve Holt presented a plaque and certificate of appreciation in memory of Reynolds, whose compassion, dedication and contributions were recognized.
District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons emphasized Ford’s contributions to Handy Recreation Center, as well as her partnership in the Auburn University extension program, through which she taught single mothers how to prepare nutritious meals for their families.
Simmons also recognized Ford’s contributions to her country as a Korean War veteran.
“The sacrifice of your time and talents has provided massive benefits for the children in our community and its future generations,” Simmons said.
Ford thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony. She smiled as attendees stood up to share memories of her and Reynolds.
Brenton Mitchell said he remembered Reynolds walking each day to the center from the east side of town.
“I just thank them for their service and the dedication they had for the community, and their love,” he said. “We thank God for watching over us and watching over them as they looked after us.”
