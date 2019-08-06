FLORENCE — Work has commenced on the Karsner-Kennedy House as part of a project to improve its appearance, structure and accessibility.
“It’s one of our oldest structures in the city, and as part of our arts and museums area, we needed to do some things to it,” said Mayor Steve Holt. “We’ve probably got some more things to do to it, but this is a start.”
According to its historic marker, the two-story federal-style cottage was built from 1828 to 1831 by Benjamin F. Karsner and his wife, Sarah McCarter. The house changed hands a couple times after her death before the city acquired and restored it in 1971 as part of the Downtown Urban Renewal project.
The first phase of its current restoration, expected to take “a few months,” is focusing on the back porch and front entryway, according to Arts and Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan.
At its July 2 meeting, the Florence City Council approved a $14,075 contract with Raney Construction Company for the restoration. The work is funded in part by a grant of about $4,800 that the city needed to match, Jordan said at a Finance Committee meeting in April.
At that meeting, Holt and other city officials expressed strong support for various improvement projects for the Karsner-Kennedy House, among several other museums and historic buildings.
One of the requirements for the grant was for work to begin this summer, Jordan said. The next phase will likely begin next year.
“If we’re going to have these buildings, we need to make sure we maintain them to the best of our ability, and now we have the opportunity to do that,” Holt added. “I know there’s some inside work — some walls that need some plastering and other things — and we’ll get to that. We’ll be looking at the interior, the drainage and everything else there on that site, too.”
According to Jordan, the entire back porch must be rebuilt. Stripping the paint from the back porch is first on the agenda. Then work will begin to ensure the porch is structurally sound.
The large, wooden front door is the original, but its condition has left it unusable, Jordan said. Once restored, she said visitors will no longer have to come in through the side door.
District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons, whose district includes the historic Pine Street home, said she is excited to see the final product.
“I think that it is certainly important to always preserve the history whenever we can,” she said. “I think it’s going to be an asset to the downtown area — my district, as well as the city at large. I think the citizens have been wanting this for quite some time, so I’m glad that it’s coming to fruition.”
The house has previously served as a legislative office. Today, it serves as headquarters for the Downtown Florence Alliance, and Jordan said the conference room is open to anyone who wishes to use it for city business.
“When you have a house — in the case of the Karsner house — that was built between 1828 and 1830, it just needs some love and care every now and then,” she said. “We’re so happy that we’re able to do it.”
