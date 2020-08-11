AUBURN — Auburn University will start its fall semester Aug. 17, and returning students will need to be tested for COVID-19.
Informational signage can be found throughout campus, and other precautions — to include face coverings in all indoor settings, frequent and enhanced cleaning of facilities and Plexiglas guards where needed — are components of the university’s "A Healthier U" reentry plan.
To assess and monitor campus health, all students are required to initiate COVID-19 testing before arriving on campus or shortly after their arrival. Students should visit ahealieru.auburn.edu/testing/ for information, including instructions for setting up an account and scheduling testing. Students should not plan to visit the clinic without an appointment. Those who choose to test at an alternative location may do so, but they will not be reimbursed for the cost of the test.
For more information, students should visit the Student tab of the Frequently Asked Questions on the A Healthier U website, which includes a section focused on COVID-19 testing. Questions also can be submitted to ahealthieru@auburn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.