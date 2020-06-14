ONLINE
When the Rev. Fred Lafayette W. Watkins died in February 1911, more than 2,000 people attended his funeral and a half dozen preachers of all denominations spoke.
This year, on May 22, 109 years after his funeral, Watkins finally got a headstone placed at his grave.
"What a beautiful, spiritual experience that was," said Thomas McKnight, who had searched for his great-grandfather's grave for about 15 years. "I didn't think of this until afterward, but 109 years ago, his funeral was attended by 2000 people and he was buried in the segregated part of the cemetery. Now 109 years later we had everybody, black and white, assembled there with three preachers saying prayers over his grave."
McKnight's search for his ancestors began after the death of his mother in 2004.
He came to her home in Tuscumbia to take care of her arrangements and spend a few months.
It was during his time in Tuscumbia that he said he "started wondering who we were."
Making contact with an elderly uncle, he learned the family's origins were actually in Tuscumbia.
"I decided to take a couple of years off and find my folks," he said. "I began with one physical address, a GPS and a couple oral history stories. In 2005 I started searching, trying to find family I never knew existed. That journey encompassed 14,497 miles in 86 days."
He found out about Watkins, who was a Baptist pastor at Bethel Lauderdale Missionary Baptist Church in the Smithsonia area. And then he discovered that Watkins' wife, Sophia Napier Watkins, was a cook at Ivy Green when Helen Keller was a child.
With the help of Chris Ozbirn, the director of the Franklin County Archives, he was able to locate his great-grandmother's grave at Oakwood Cenetery in Tuscumbia.
"Great-grandma was a member of an African American organization known as the Mosaic Templars of America, which was formed in the 1890s by a couple of former slaves because African Americans couldn't gain access to the same services as others could," McKnight said.
One of those services was the institution of a burial fund, which provided a headstone and financial benefits that went along with that, he said. His great-grandmother's headstone is marked with the Mosiac Templars symbol.
But finding his great-grandmother's grave didn't answer the question of where his great-grandfather was buried.
McKnight learned that Watkins, who lived in Tuscumbia and preached "on the Florence side of the river," would take a ferry on the weekend to preach.
Deacon Judge Smith, who was in his 90s when McKnight met him, told McKnight he had heard Watkins preach.
“He leaned forward and he said, ‘When your granddaddy would preach, the rabbits would come out of the bushes,’” McKnight recalled, mimicking the older man’s gruff voice. “He also told me, ‘There was a lot of gambling going on in the bushes those days, and when your granddaddy preached, dice were dropped.’”
Smith also told McKnight that they called Watkins "Little Angel" because "he looked like a little angel in his casket."
Smith said 56 to 57 people once came forward to accept Christ after hearing Watkins preach.
However, in February 1911, Watkins wasn't feeling well after preaching and he died before taking the ferry back to Tuscumbia.
"The big mystery was where was he buried," McKnight said. "It was a cold case mystery."
Again, Ozbirn was able to help. She and her daughter perform what is known as grave dousing, which uses clothes hangers to locate graves.
They walked around his great-grandmother's grave and found a grave to the right of hers. The coathangers indicated a male was buried there.
"It was a mind blower," McKnight said.
After determining that this was Watkins, grave, McKnight, 74, went to work at Rural King on the overnight shift to raise the money for the headstone, which was unveiled in the May 22 ceremony.
"We had a diverse gathering just as great-grandpa would have preached in the day." McKnight said. Everyone able to make it in these challenging times during the pandemic was there. "They were all instrumental in bringing the story full circle."
It was a journey Ozbirn said she was proud to be a part of.
"I called Tom after the ceremony," Ozbirn said. "I said 'Well Tom, I want to thank you for allowing me to be on this journey because I think it's the greatest thing.' There are so many unmarked graves and to be able to actually find an unmarked grave is very rewarding."
For McKnight, this is not the end of his journey.
"One of my nicknames is Tombstone," McKnight said, laughing. "I'll find you above ground or below."
His mission is to help find veterans buried in unmarked graves, something he's had some success with.
"I don't like to see a veteran resting in an unmarked grave," he said. "Everyone deserves a marker."
