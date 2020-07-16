FLORENCE — Even though Rickwood Road is scheduled to be widened through a future Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization project, the city of Florence included it in the 2020 paving program because of continued deterioration.
City Engineer Bill Batson said a new layer of asphalt will be laid from near the intersection of Rickwood Road and Chisholm Road to the railroad tracks.
The new surface will make the drive from Chisholm Road to Helton Drive much smoother until the MPO project can begin, he said.
"We were just trying to get it to hold up until we can go in there and fix it," Batson said.
The city patched some rough areas, but it didn't help.
"It was continuing to fall apart, even with the patching," Batson said.
He said a consulting engineer is about finished with the widening plans.
"We're hoping to get authorization to move forward with the right of way in the next month or so," Batson said.
The improvements involve widening the road from two to three lanes with a center turn lane, curbs and gutters from Chisholm Road to the point the road widens to three lanes past the railroad tracks.
There will be a concrete sidewalk along the north side of Rickwood Road and a 12-foot paved multi-use lane outside the curb on the south side.
While the improvements are a city project, the Alabama Department of Transportation is providing oversight.
Alan Teague, a preconstruction administrator in the Transportation Department's Tuscumbia Area Office, said plans are about 90% complete.
"We're waiting to get the environmental document approved so we can get the right of way authorization," Teague said.
He said the environmental document should be available in about a month. He said right of way acquisition should be authorized in the fall.
Teague said the majority of right of way will be taken on the south side of the road.
The city kicked off its 2020 paving program Tuesday. A subcontractor for the Rogers Group removed a layer of old pavement from Rickwood Road and Bradshaw Drive.
On Wednesday, the crew returned to Bradshaw Drive to begin paving the street, which runs between Helton Drive and Darby Drive.
The contractor only had to remove a couple of inches of asphalt before reaching a chert base.
"A lot of the older roads didn't have a stone base," Batson said.
