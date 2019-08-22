SHEFFIELD — For those who have gone to great lengths to keep a promise to a friend, or questioned the mental stability of the couple saying “I do” at the altar, the Ritz Theatre will be showing the comedic side of those situations with “Always a Bridesmaid.”
Andrew Maples and Laura Connolly are directing the CenterStage Community Theater production, which will show tonight through Saturday and again Aug. 29 and 30.
The shows begin at 7:35 p.m.
“Always a Bridesmaid” was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. It has been hailed as a “deliriously funny” comedy.
Maples said the story centers on friendship.
“This play is about friendship and the things that we do to support our friends,” he said. “We see these characters at four different weddings, and we see the steps they take to be there for each other.”
Audiences will see the story of an unlikely group of four women unfold onstage as they try to keep their lifelong promise to be in each other’s weddings — a feat that takes enormous effort from the whole team to pull off.
“These ladies go to great lengths to keep this friendship alive,” Maples added. “At the root of it all, they do it for love. They all love one another and have been on this journey together since high school. They made a promise to be in each other’s weddings and have stuck to that through thick and thin.”
The cast and directors have been rehearsing nightly this week to perfect the show, which they hope will yield tears of laughter and heartwarming moments.
