The road and bridge crossing Wilson Dam is closed, and Tennessee Valley Authority officials say it will remain closed until late summer.
Routine maintenance is the reason the dam is currently closed and an improvement project involving a new road surface will keep the dam closed for up to 10 months, TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said.
Fiedler said the old concrete road surface will be removed and replaced with a new surface.
The existing road dates back to the 1950s.
