The road and bridge over Wilson Dam will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 and is expected to reopen 48 hours later.
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said the closure is related to the massive bridge surface improvement project slated to begin in January.
The road and bridge over Wilson Dam will be closed for several months while the work is being completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.