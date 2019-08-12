The road and bridge across Wilson Dam will close to traffic at 8 a.m. on Thursday for scheduled maintenance, a Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman said.
TVA Spokesman Scott Fiedler said the maintenance is expected to be completed by Tuesday, but the road and bridge will remain closed for the Paint The Shoals Purple 5K run on Saturday, Aug. 24. The road and bridge will reopen to traffic on the morning of Monday, Aug. 26.
