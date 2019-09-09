The road and bridge over Wilson Dam will close at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, for scheduled maintenance and is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 19, a Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman said.
Scott Fiedler said the work being done is related to the multi-million dollar road and bridge deck replacement project scheduled to begin in 2020.
