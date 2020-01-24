The road across Wilson Dam is closed for routine maintenance on three generators and will remain closed for up to 10 months once the work is completed, a Tennessee Valley Authority official said.
TVA spokeswoman Malinda Hunter said the lengthy closure will allow contractors to remove the old concrete road surface and replace it with a new one once the generator work is completed.
The road project is scheduled to begin later this year.
"The road over Wilson Dam is currently closed for plant maintenance and will remain closed through the restoration project, which is scheduled to begin in late March," Hunter said.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the generator work involves generators 1, 2 and 4 "inside the squirrel cage" where water flows in from the upstream side of the dam to spin the turbines that produce electricity.
Water spins the turbine while the generator produces electricity.
Fiedler said the road over the dam was closed for safety reasons.
"If we closed the bridge, we will not have to fight traffic in case of an emergency," Fiedler said.
If there was an emergency where the work is going on, first responders will need to access the site from the top of the dam quickly, he said. With the road closed to traffic, emergency workers will not have to deal with traffic, Fiedler said.
Fiedler said the generator work is expected to take about two weeks per generator.
Rather than open and subsequently close the dam again, Fiedler said TVA decided to keep it closed after the generator work is completed so drivers will be able to plan ahead.
"Once it opens, we will have a brand new surface for them to travel on," he said.
The road improvement project has been in the works for some time and was scheduled to begin after the first of the year.
The project originally included cosmetic work on the spillway arch faces on the downstream side of the dam, but when bids came too high, TVA decided to remove the cosmetic work and rebid just the road improvement portion of the project.
TVA is soliciting bids for the road improvement project.
"Bids are due on Jan. 30," Fiedler said. "We're still looking at a March time frame to start."
Once the new bids are received, Fiedler said they must be reviewed to determine if the low bidder meets the project specifications, and is within the cost parameters of the project. TVA could approve the low bid sometime in mid February, he said.
The road improvements will help prevent water from seeping through cracks in the road, which is damaging the surface of the arch faces.
TVA Bridge Program Director Ben Byard said the road damage is not a safety hazard to the 95-year-old dam itself, but it could become a structural issue in the future if the road is not repaired.
