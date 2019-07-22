FLORENCE — The Rock N' Soul event scheduled for 7-9 p.m. today on Mobile Plaza has been moved to the Muscle Shoals Recreation Center at Gattman Park, Festival Chair Tori Bailey said.
Bailey said event coordinators were concerned about the threat of inclement weather later today.
The event features the music of CC Jags.
Bailey said the Handy on the Bridge in Memory of Mr. Jim Bedsole is still scheduled to he held at the Old Railroad Bridge in Sheffield. She said organizers would like to event to take place at the bridge if possible. That event is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m.
