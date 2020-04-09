CULLMAN — In the interest of safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Pepsi Rock the South music festival has been cancelled, but will return in 2021.
The festival, which features top country music artists, was scheduled for May 29-30.
Artists Luke Combs and Eric Church were scheduled to headline the festival, which also featured Brothers Osborne, Diamond Rio, Ashley McBryde and others.
Pepsi Rock the South began in 2012 as a way to give back to the community during a time of rebuilding following the deadly 2011 tornado outbreak.
According to the festival website, organizers are giving ticket holders the opportunity to donate their refunds to local partners including Cullman Caring for Kids, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, and mask donations to Cullman County Commission on Aging in response to the growing need for accessible food and health supplies across our state.
Ticket buyers have the option of automatically applying their ticket for Rock the South 2021, donating their ticket money to our local partners or receiving a refund. Go to the website for more instructions on how to secure a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.