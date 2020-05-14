MUSCLE SHOALS — The Tennessee Valley Authority is reopening some of its recreation areas Friday, but the Rockpile Recreation Area on the TVA Muscle Shoals Reservation will remain closed, a TVA spokeswoman said.
TVA is reopening 17 public recreation areas, including parts of the Pickwick recreation area near Pickwick Dam. That area is still undergoing repairs following recent flooding events.
Four additional recreation areas, including the Rockpile Recreation Area, will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19. The other three areas are Kentucky Dam West Bank Road, Raccoon Mountain and Tellico.
Visitors are requested to continue to follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while at TVA’s recreation areas.
