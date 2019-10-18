If You Go
What: Rocktoberfest
Where: The Z, 416 N. Court St.
When: Oct. 26; doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover
The event is 21 and over. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes in the spirit of Halloween.
---
FLORENCE — Four local rock bands will take the stage this month to celebrate regional talent and showcase their original music at the inaugural “Rocktoberfest.”
“We do all kinds of shows,” said Michael Hollander, bassist for Shoals-based band Blind the Sky. “We’ll do a four-hour show that has a mixture of originals and covers and everything, but whenever we’re able to do a full, original show, that’s something we really like to focus on.”
Blind the Sky will join Inclination of Direction, Prey the Mantis and Jesse Priest for the one-night event.
Hollander said the variety in musical styles — country to metal to progressive rock — is something that drew them in.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Jesse Priest. “We’re just trying to get out and broaden our audience more, so this is going to help for sure.”
The intimate show, sponsored by Coates Clothing, is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Z. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Co-founder Steve Burke said he came up with the idea for a new musical showcase while on a trip to the Shoals to visit friends.
“We just want to have a good time, make some good music, and have people come support the music scene in Florence,” he said.
After connecting with The Z board member Martin Dean, they knew it would be a perfect venue.
Both Dean and Hollander agreed there are not enough live music venues in Florence, particularly for artists with original music.
“We talk about the area having all this wonderful live music, and there’s really a lack of affordable venues,” Dean said. “One of the things that I hope the public realizes when they come into The Z is what a wonderful room it is. It’s one of the best-sounding venues in the area. It just has beautiful acoustics.”
The venue was another aspect of the event that drew in Blind the Sky.
Hollander said he fell in love with the acoustics while attending Patterson Hood’s Thanksgiving eve shows at the Zodiac. He hopes Rocktoberfest will encourage more bands to look into playing there.
“It’s such a nice venue, and it’s very intimate,” he said. “Anytime I get an opportunity to do a show there, I plan on doing it.”
While The Z is primarily a live-action theater, Dean said he would like to see more music shows booked there.
“We produce shows and plays, so finding a time when the stage is empty enough to actually put bands on it is one of the challenges,” he said. “We typically have a live show in there every month, so as we have openings we like to bring bands in.”
Inclination of Direction singer/guitarist Frank Fisher said he also hopes the event will play a part in revitalizing the local music scene.
"Florence is not thriving like it once did," he said. "That's what I would like to see is to try to get Florence's music scene back up and running."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.