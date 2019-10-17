ROGERSVILLE — Town officials are sponsoring Fall Clean Up Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.
The town sponsors two days a year for a community-wide cleanup. Two dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the campground in Rogersville Recreation Park.
Items including mattresses, paint cans, yard debris or construction site garbage will not be accepted.
However, one dumpster will be there to receive things like furniture, appliances, and scrap metal items.
