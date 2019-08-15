The University of Alabama’s battle cry is the most popular college hashtag on Instagram, according to an AT&T report.
Researchers looked at the most popular hashtags for universities nationwide with more than 7,000 full-time students in fall 2017.
The most popular hashtag among all universities across the United States is the University of Alabama's #rolltide. The study found that almost 60% of UA students have at least one post using the hashtag.
Four of the 51 schools’ most popular hashtags reference their mascots, according to the AT&T report. All have powerhouse athletic programs:
#rolltide – The University of Alabama
#gobeavs – Oregon State University
#boomersooner – University of Oklahoma
#fightingirish – University of Notre Dame
