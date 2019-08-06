MUSCLE SHOALS — A local roofing company started the arduous process Monday of removing the existing metal roof from the Muscle Shoals Public Library and replacing it with a shingle roof.
Mayor David Bradford said the building was experiencing moisture issues, and leaks from the heating and air conditioning system and ductwork in the attic. He said the roof replacement will cost $350,000.
"The library has been closed for the last three Mondays," Bradford said.
That was to allow M.G. Roofing to get its materials onsite.
Walter Ambrosio, general superintendent for M.G. Roofing of Muscle Shoals, said employees are removing the "standing seam" metal roof and replacing it with architectural shingles.
Ambrosio said they will be adding 4 inches of insulation in the roof system, which should improve the building's energy efficiency.
Calvin Durham, an architect with Lambert Ezell Durham Architecture of Florence, said the insulation should help improve the temperature differential between the attic and the library, which should help ease the moisture issues.
"They've been having a bunch of issues mainly with the original building," Durham said. "There were some roof leaks, probably caused by some ductwork that was not properly insulated and sealed. We got that corrected but they still had some issues."
He said Lambert Ezell Durham designed the addition to the original building.
Durham said there were some major temperature swings between the attic and the library itself, which could have caused some of the issues. The improved insulation will also help the building's heating and air conditioning system work more efficiently, he said.
He said the city decided to go with a shingle roof because it has had good experiences with the composite shingle roofs.
The replacement cost is less expensive than a new metal roof, Durham said.
Bradford said the library will remain open during the project.
Durham said the contract calls for the project to be completed in 90 days.
