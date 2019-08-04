FLORENCE — The continued growth of guests during recent winter seasons has led to a decision to move the Room in the Inn of the Shoals to a larger facility that is closer to the downtown area.
Work recently began inside the new center, located at the corner of Veterans Drive and Cherry Street, with a goal to be moved in by late September, according to Executive Director Krista Manchester.
She said since the center began six years ago, it has hosted 531 guests.
“Our numbers have climbed each year," Manchester said. “We’re excited about the location and the large space and just being able to be in a space that is accessible to other community resources, but also not necessarily be in a residential-type area.”
The new center is not only closer to the library, Social Security office and other important places, but it is also safer to walk to than the Chisholm Road center, Manchester said.
She said the renovations will cost about $6,000, which is less than the cost of renovations at the most recent center on Chisholm Road. In addition to outgrowing that space, she said there were some leaks and other structural issues.
The $6,000 is covered by private funds and donations.
The renovations include upgrading the single bathroom and adding at least two more, as well as adding a kitchenette at the back. Steps will also be taken to ensure the new center is ADA-compliant, which will entail building a ramp and adding glass doors on the side next to the large bay doors.
Right outside the bay doors will be a monitored smoking area and a place where members of the public can drop off donations.
Other plans include adding fencing, staining the concrete floors, adding rugs, hanging lights, and adding other aesthetics.
Plumbers just laid all the plumbing lines, Manchester said. Volunteers began scrubbing the walls and cleaning the floors Saturday to prepare for painting and staining.
Manchester said they are having some rolling partitions built to help divide the large, open room into a quiet computer space, a TV area, and space for other activities.
“Even though it’s a big warehouse-type space, there’s benefit to us in the fact that we can keep an eye on everything going on at once, but at the same time there’s enough room for everybody to breathe,” she said. “We were so crowded in the other space.”
A large room off the open space will be used to store supplies, extra blankets and pillows. Shelves holding large tubs will serve as cubby spaces for guests to store their belongings.
A smaller room in the back corner will become a private space for guests to meet with a doctor and nursing students.
In the small front room, Manchester said a police officer will conduct bag searches to ensure guests are following the rules and keeping the center and host churches safe. Another small room to the right will be used for orientation and applications.
Room in the Inn pays a police officer to work at the center each evening.
While Room at the Table and Room in the Inn operate under the same umbrella, Manchester emphasized they are two completely different programs, and will not be housed together in the new space.
“We’re serving 130 a night, probably, and maybe 10 to 20 of them are homeless, so it’s really not a ‘homeless meal,” Manchester said. “It’s designed to be a meal for anyone — UNA students, families with children, older people from some of the lower-income areas.”
Another misconception Manchester has heard regarding the expansion is that the organization will become a day center or shelter. Room in the Inn will remain a launching space for guests to find a place to sleep during the winter and get access to other services.
“We’re a completely volunteer-based organization, and we just don’t have the manpower (to stay open during the day),” she said. “Even with this new expanded space, it doesn’t fit into the model of what we do.”
The extra space will help Room in the Inn hold volunteer training sessions there in October.
Building owner Stephone Darby said he is happy to help the organization expand.
“It’s a great effort,” he said. “It really is.”
“We’re very thankful for Stephone and his willingness to adapt to what we need,” Manchester said.
