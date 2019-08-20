TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said getting to the hospital quickly helped lessen the effects from a stroke he suffered Saturday.
Rosser was resting Monday at Huntsville Hospital after suffering the stroke during a family outing.
"I'm doing fine," he said. "The doctors are telling me it could have been much worse."
Rosser said he hopes he is released from the hospital soon, and can return to work by the end of the week or sometime next week.
Rosser said he was on his way to Huntsville on Saturday with his wife, daughter and her cousin. He said they stopped at Pond Spring, the family home of Gen. Joe Wheeler, for a tour.
"I started experiencing vision loss," Rosser said. "I talked to a doctor I'm in Bible study with and he told us to go straight to the hospital."
Rosser said they called Helen Keller Hospital to notify them of his arrival and symptoms. Rosser said he was given "tissue plasminogen activator" or TPA, a medicine that quickly dissolves blood clots, which is a cause of an "ischemic stroke."
This drug restores blood flow by dissolving the blood clot that caused the stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic's website, mayoclinic.org.
Rosser was then transferred by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment.
"I have some vision loss, and I'm already working with an occupational therapist," he said. "It's not going to impact my life."
Rosser said tests revealed he in fact did suffer a stroke, and that he has lost about 15 percent of the peripheral vision in his right eye.
"I'm hoping that comes back," he said.
Colbert Commission Chairman David Black said he spoke to Rosser on Sunday by phone. He said Rosser was cheerful, but was concerned about the problem with his vision.
"Other than that he sounded like his old self," Black said.
Colbert County Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt said he was on his way to visit Rosser on Sunday when he received a call telling him Rosser could not have visitors.
"He is still having a vision problem, but so far no paralysis," Oswalt said. "It's a blessing in a sense because it could have been much worse."
Rosser said he feels God sent people to take care of him, first in the from of his wife, who normally doesn't accompany him and the children on this trip, and second Dr. Jack McLendon was also available when he called him to lend potentially life-saving advice.
When his wife was on her way back to the hospital, she received a call from their pastor, Casey Hagle, of Parkview Baptist Church, who said he was also on his way to the hospital.
"God sent my wife to be with me when this happened ... he sent my pastor to take care of my wife," Rosser said.
Rosser said he spoke with Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher and Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow about helping out with probate hearings, if necessary.
"That may be an option, but we don't have hearings every day," Election Supervisor Emily Benson said.
Rosser was elected probate judge in 2012.
