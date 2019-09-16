FLORENCE — The south entrance to the roundabout in east Florence has opened.
A ceremony last month officially opened a portion of the roundabout.
The part that opened allows traffic traveling south on Royal Avenue to go around and head east onto Huntsville Road. Likewise, traffic traveling west on Huntsville Road can enter the roundabout and turn north onto Royal Avenue.
Business owners had been impacted by the roundabout's construction for almost a year. Unexpected problems with underground piping and heavier than normal rainfall delayed the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.