SHEFFIELD — While it's not the oldest water storage tank in the Shoals, the iconic standpipe at the north end of Montgomery Avenue is the oldest water tank that's still being used.
On Monday, a contractor began setting up for what will likely be a four- to five-week project to make sure the 118-year-old tank can continue to function.
The standpipe was built in 1902, Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said. It is one of seven water storage tanks the department uses.
He said Sheffield Utilities has a contract that allows the tanks to be inspected and, if necessary repaired, cleaned and painted inside and out.
"This is just the one that's due," Hargrove said of the project.
The work will take the tank out of the system for a few weeks, Hargrove said.
The company first has to set up environmental protection measures, which can take four or five days.
Its workers will paint the interior and exterior. Sheffield Utilities will also inspect and repair valves if needed.
He said the work can cost about $200,000 per tank.
"It's in good condition because we do what we do," Hargrove said. "If you let it go too far, it's going to cost you more."
Other water and utility department managers agree that tank maintenance, while expensive, is important to the water storage and distribution system.
Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said water tanks need to be flushed periodically, cleaned and checked for rust and corrosion.
He said Florence Utilities has a water tank on Seymour Street that dates back to the 1890s. Doyle said it's been out of service for decades.
"It was the first tank in Florence," Doyle said. "It was an open top tank and the base is made of stone."
He said water pumped from Cypress Creek was stored in the tank, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
Doyle said the city maintains five water tanks, including one in Killen.
Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald said the city's five tanks are inspected annually and repaired when it's required.
The city's oldest tank dates back to the 1940s. It was acquired from the Sheffield water system. The tank at Spring Park dates back to 1950, McDonald said.
"We have to keep them up," McDonald said. "They are very expensive to build and maintain."
