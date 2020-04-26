Excessive rainfall in the early parts of 2020 have had more of an impact on Shoals farmers than the coronavirus pandemic, but even wet weather and water still standing in many fields, farmers like Gordon Fennell keep moving forward.
"It's impacted us some," Fennel said. "It hasn't stopped us completely. Some places are not getting planted where we wanted."
Colbert County Extension Coordinator Danny McWilliams said most of the corn is planted and looks very good.
"We're just going to plant (soybeans) and corn," Fennel said. "We've got pretty much most of our corn planted. We're going with half corn and half beans and hope one will hit."
The majority of the corn grown in northwest Alabama is ultimately used in the feed industry, primarily for chicken feed.
"I think I saw the other day corn hit a 10-year low on price per bushel," Fennel said.
According to the University of Illiniois' FarmDoc, the projected 2020 price for corn is $3.30 per bushel for corn and $8.30 per bushel for soybeans.
The University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute estimates that prices received for row crops will be 5% to 10% lower due to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service. The institute projects corn prices to be $3.35 per bushel and soybeans to be $8.27 per bushel.
As far as the excessive rain, Fennel said there's not much he can do about it.
"It was pretty high last year, but it's higher this year than I've ever seen," Fennel said. "It's just something we've got to live with."
He said the rain kept some farmers from getting fertilizer on their crops when they wanted it and possibly some fungicides.
Some may have had to abandon planting for a week or so due to rainy weather.
McWilliams said there is still a lot of standing water, especially in the east end of the county.
"Considering the year we've had weather wise, I'm happy with where we are," he said. "So far, we're off to a good start and I'm thankful for that."
McWilliams said winter wheat planted in the fall is in different stages of growth with some plants already producing heads, depending on the variety.
He said the biggest impact of the pandemic is on commodity prices.
"Commodity prices have tanked," he said.
Livestock
The virus is also impacting the livestock industry, mainly with outbreaks at production facilities that caused them to closed down, which interrupts the entire business.
"The thing that we've been dealing with first is demand is high for beef in the grocery stores," Alabama Cattlemen's Association Vice President Erin Beasley said. "The demand is great."
The problem is with all the hoarding of everything from toilet paper to food products, it's difficult to keep beef on the shelves, he said.
Beasley said cattle producers are also dealing with a depressed market that is keeping the prices paid to cattlemen low.
Because of that, the cattle industry is receiving $5.1 billion that will be used to help cattle producers nationwide.
"We're trying to work through how that is going to work," Beasley said.
Jim Akin, Lauderdale County cattle farmer and past president of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association, agreed with Beasley that a major problem for cattlemen is the disparity between what producers like him are paid for their cattle and the price consumers pay at the grocery store.
"I don't know what the outcome of the investigations will be, but I think the investigations are coming," Akin said. "We think that's coming down the pike pretty quickly."
Another issues is meat packing plants that have had to shut down for a period to clean their facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"That's not helping matters any," Akin said. "The main thing is, there is no shortage of beef in the supply chain. We caution people not to be hoarding. Buy what you need, and when you get ready and need more, there will be beef in the store."
Akin said he normally sells his calves in the fall. There is plenty of grass for them to feed on at this point in time.
"I have some old cows I need to get rid of, but I'm holding on to them," Akin said. "I have good grass, so it's not costing a lot to keep them."
As far as any impact from the coronavirus, Akins said being a cattleman, he's frequently out in the open and by himself.
Fennel said he gave his employees a couple days off to regroup, and offered to allow anyone who felt the need to remain at home.
"I have one employee in that 65 (age) range," he said. "We all just took off a few days."
His employees said they wanted to come back to work.
"We'll pay them one way or another," Fennel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.