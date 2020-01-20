FLORENCE — Shoals farmers will have an opportunity to learn about the 2020 outlook for corn, cotton, soybeans, livestock and the new farm bill at an agricultural update and economic outlook presented by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
The event is from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Lauderdale County Extension Office, 802 Veterans Drive.
"We're sort of giving a big overview of those topics, where we think things are going," said Max Runge, an Auburn Extension professor of economics and rural sociology.
The information will include a market outlook to help farmers plan their crops for the next growing season.
Speakers will also delve into the most recent farm bill, which Runge said is not drastically different than the 2014 farm bill.
Farmers will also be updated on various safety net programs that are available to them through the farm bill, Runge said.
Runge said the Extension System holds similar events in other parts of the state with discussions covering crops grown and livestock raised in those areas.
Lauderdale County Extension Coordinator Heidi Tilenius said registration is required. A light meal will be provided and registration helps organizers determine how much food to purchase.
To register, come by the office on Veterans Drive or call 256-766-6223. You can also email lovelpa@auburn.edu.
"We anticipate a pretty good turnout," Tilenius said.
