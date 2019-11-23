TUSCUMBIA — Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate, will be one of the guests for the Shoals Republican Club's breakfast Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Helen Keller Public Library.
The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and is open to the public. The cost for breakfast is $6.
Also attending is Melvin Hastings, a candidate for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Place 1, and Chris Hand, a candidate for Colbert County superintendent of education.
